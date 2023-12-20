Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPIX opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.13. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $2.91.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.09 million during the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

