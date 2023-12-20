Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cummins by 68.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 307,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,303,000 after purchasing an additional 125,331 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $244.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.98. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.