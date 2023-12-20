Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 73,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 2.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Cummins by 68.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 307,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,303,000 after purchasing an additional 125,331 shares during the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 18.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 33.0% in the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Bank of America lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.88.
Cummins Stock Performance
NYSE CMI opened at $244.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.98. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Cummins Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.
Cummins Profile
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
