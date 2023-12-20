Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) PT Raised to $65.00 at Raymond James

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CUBI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CUBI

Customers Bancorp Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of CUBI stock opened at $57.00 on Monday. Customers Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $57.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $217.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 15.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Customers Bancorp

In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $3,942,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,383,648.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,177,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,826,155.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 100,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $3,942,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,278,124 shares in the company, valued at $50,383,648.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,132,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,454,000 after purchasing an additional 475,907 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 14.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,566,000 after buying an additional 46,347 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 610,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.