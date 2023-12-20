CVA Family Office LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $484.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $310.00 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $444.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.14.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.