CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

CVBF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on CVB Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVB Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of CVBF opened at $20.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.51. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 37.18%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 212,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $3,358,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 469,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,111.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 20.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 63.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CVB Financial by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

