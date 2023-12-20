Cwm LLC Acquires 42,766 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,766 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.44% of First Trust Senior Loan ETF worth $9,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.23 on Wednesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $46.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

