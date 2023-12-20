Cwm LLC Acquires 57,493 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cwm LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 58.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,493 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.11% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $7,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after buying an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98,060.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,484,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,477,096 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 435.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 3,298,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,989 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,542,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.247 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

