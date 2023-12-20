Cwm LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,286 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.17% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $9,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.7% in the second quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 383.8% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 34,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $50.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4221 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.10%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

