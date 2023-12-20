Cwm LLC Buys 10,489 Shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,489 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.05% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $7,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBMF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 47,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 320,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,866,000 after purchasing an additional 120,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares during the period.

Get iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF alerts:

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of DBMF opened at $26.62 on Wednesday. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $25.63 and a 1 year high of $31.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $679.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.