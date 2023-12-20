Cwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 249,241 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $11,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,333,891,000 after acquiring an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,391,153 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,916,366,000 after buying an additional 200,322 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,193,422,000 after buying an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $580,568,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER opened at $62.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.81 billion, a PE ratio of 126.76 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 2.93%. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,311,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,227 shares in the company, valued at $63,311,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.34.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

