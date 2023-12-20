Cwm LLC Decreases Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,985 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.47% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF worth $12,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 162.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,802,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,773,000 after buying an additional 5,447,741 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,803,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,781,000 after buying an additional 239,682 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,003,000 after buying an additional 373,008 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 297.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,205,000 after buying an additional 1,027,175 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SGOL opened at $19.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $17.10 and a 12 month high of $19.85.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Profile

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

