Cwm LLC Grows Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG)

Cwm LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,615 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 6.60% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,283,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,012,000.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FTXG stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.60.

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Food & Beverage index. The fund follows a liquidity-selected, multi-factor-weighted index of US food & beverage companies. FTXG was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.