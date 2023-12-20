Cwm LLC Has $11.11 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 885.9% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 76,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,376 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS stock opened at $161.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.