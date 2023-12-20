Cwm LLC Has $11.86 Million Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,550 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.18% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,758,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TLH stock opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.47. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

