Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 990,122 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $53,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $43,044.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. New Street Research lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $50.18 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.56 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $203.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.40.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.