Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 584.1% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTE opened at $67.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.16. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.84 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8092 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.34%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

