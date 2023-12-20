Cwm LLC Lowers Stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,263 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 14.75% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $10,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPYC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,396,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $646,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,309,000.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYC opened at $31.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day moving average is $28.83. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $31.06.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (SPYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed, fund-of-funds that provides exposure to the S&P 500 with a systematic options overlay strategy. The overlay strategy seeks to enhance upside potential and hedge downside risk.

