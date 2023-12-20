Cwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,161 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,416 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QCOM opened at $143.23 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $143.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.41. The firm has a market cap of $159.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.84%.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at $32,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,099 shares of company stock worth $2,502,630. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

