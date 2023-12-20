Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 49,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $411,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,480.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ALNY opened at $187.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.29 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.44. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.10 and a 12 month high of $242.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $2.76. The company had revenue of $750.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ALNY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.85.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

