Cwm LLC Reduces Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 61.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,984 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 66,549 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% during the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM opened at $264.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.98 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $222.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $266.58.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total transaction of $3,114,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,711,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,109,396.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 862,297 shares of company stock valued at $195,502,760 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

