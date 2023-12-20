Cwm LLC Sells 1,510 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,375 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $9,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 460.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $139.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60, a PEG ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.53. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

