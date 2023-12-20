Cwm LLC Sells 60,867 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,867 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.70% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $88.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.15.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

