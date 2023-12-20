Cwm LLC Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,060,496,000 after buying an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,290,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,821,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,736,000 after buying an additional 49,928 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,057,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,019,000 after buying an additional 51,374 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $234.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.74 and a 12-month high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $677.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.02, for a total value of $372,966.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,807,904.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

