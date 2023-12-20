Cwm LLC Trims Stock Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,616 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 0.12% of Amdocs worth $12,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,815,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,886,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,027,000 after purchasing an additional 38,242 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,041,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,493,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,384,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,683,000 after purchasing an additional 115,913 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,070,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,437,000 after purchasing an additional 179,154 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $87.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $78.38 and a 1 year high of $99.75. The firm has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14.

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

DOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

