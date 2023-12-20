Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 8.7 %
CYCC stock opened at $3.37 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.27.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($7.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.70) by ($1.65). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
