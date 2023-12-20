Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5) Insider Raymond Shorrocks Sells 1,550,000 Shares of Stock

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX:CY5 – Get Free Report) insider Raymond Shorrocks sold 1,550,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.09), for a total transaction of A$201,500.00 ($135,234.90).

Cygnus Metals Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Get Cygnus Metals alerts:

About Cygnus Metals

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cygnus Metals Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Canada and Western Australia. It explores for lithium, gold, nickel, copper, and platinum group elements. It holds interest in the Pontax lithium project covering an area of 145 square kilometers located in the James Bay Region in Northern Quebec, Canada; the Mitsumis lithium project that covers an area of 121 square kilometers; the Auclair lithium project covering an area of 25.5 square kilometers in James Bay, Quebec; and the Sakami project located in the La Grande greenstone belt.

Receive News & Ratings for Cygnus Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cygnus Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.