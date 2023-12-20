Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Short Interest Update

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,960,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the November 15th total of 8,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTKB. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Cytek Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytek Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $106,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,295,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,226,592.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 89,000 shares of company stock valued at $464,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTKB. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter worth $171,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the first quarter worth $197,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 402.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 39,974 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 403.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 266,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 213,476 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 749.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 54,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 48,305 shares during the period. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Cytek Biosciences stock opened at $9.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.00 and a beta of 1.32. Cytek Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Further Reading

