D. Scott Neal Inc. Sells 1,779 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

D. Scott Neal Inc. cut its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 7.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $153.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $271.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.39. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $168.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.