DA Davidson Weighs in on Polaris Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Polaris in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.00. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Polaris’ current full-year earnings is $9.78 per share.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.71. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PII. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Polaris from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Polaris in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.55.

PII stock opened at $92.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.65. Polaris has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PII. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Polaris by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 30.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Polaris by 526.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 536.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

