Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $175.00 at Raymond James

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.41.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE DRI opened at $165.46 on Monday. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $133.36 and a fifty-two week high of $173.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,221.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $175,572.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,255 shares of company stock worth $741,016 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 980.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 324.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

