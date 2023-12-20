Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Stock Position Lowered by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,723 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $13,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after purchasing an additional 590,751,367 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at $135,362,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Darling Ingredients by 52.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,563,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,129,000 after buying an additional 1,223,757 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter valued at $52,813,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

DAR opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day moving average of $55.39. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,100.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

