DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of DTEA opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.38.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

