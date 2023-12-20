Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DE

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $393.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $373.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.46 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.