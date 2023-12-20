Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $73.52 on Friday. Dell Technologies has a one year low of $35.96 and a one year high of $76.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $62.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.95.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

