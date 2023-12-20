DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.49.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Glenn Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 42,259 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,096,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,891,000 after purchasing an additional 110,152 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $1,370,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,334.6% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 199,464 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

