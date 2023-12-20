DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 553,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 583,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,530.0 days.

DiaSorin Stock Performance

Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.43.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIASON IQ, LIAISON XL, LIAISON XXL, and LIAISON XL LAS.

