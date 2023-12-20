DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 553,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the November 15th total of 583,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,530.0 days.
DiaSorin Stock Performance
Shares of DSRLF stock opened at $96.31 on Wednesday. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.43.
About DiaSorin
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DiaSorin
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for DiaSorin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaSorin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.