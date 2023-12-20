Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,178,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,256,000 after buying an additional 981,491 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,258,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,571,000 after buying an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,779,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,982,000 after buying an additional 835,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DFAE opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.