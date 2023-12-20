Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV) Shares Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFSV. Collective Family Office LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFSV stock opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $29.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.89.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

