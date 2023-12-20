Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.27

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.27 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 5250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.79.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 5,763.7% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455,389 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 1,478,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,029,000 after buying an additional 792,397 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,837,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,754,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,356,000 after buying an additional 328,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 5,941,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,558,000 after acquiring an additional 191,714 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

