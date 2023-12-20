Diploma (LON:DPLM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Insider Buying Activity

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as GBX 3,592 ($45.43) and last traded at GBX 3,550 ($44.90), with a volume of 14492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,522 ($44.54).

Specifically, insider Johnny Thomson sold 35,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($38.19), for a total transaction of £1,061,771.60 ($1,342,824.84). In other news, insider Johnny Thomson sold 35,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,020 ($38.19), for a total transaction of £1,061,771.60 ($1,342,824.84). Also, insider Chris Davies purchased 3,824 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,546 ($44.85) per share, for a total transaction of £135,599.04 ($171,492.40). Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Diploma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPLM shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,500 ($44.26) to GBX 3,800 ($48.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,210 ($40.60).

Diploma Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.05, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of £4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3,903.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,135.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,098.55.

Diploma Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a GBX 40 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Diploma’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,263.74%.

Diploma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.