Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $110.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.88.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $108.96 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sciencast Management LP boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 6,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

