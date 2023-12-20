DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOCU. Bank of America lowered their target price on DocuSign from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

DocuSign Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.73, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.90. DocuSign has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. DocuSign’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 680,902 shares of company stock worth $30,514,202 in the last three months. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after buying an additional 7,565,778 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $198,007,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in DocuSign by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,001 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

