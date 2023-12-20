Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman Sells 8,856 Shares of Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 8,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.19, for a total transaction of $763,298.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,365.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE DLB opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.88. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.44 and a twelve month high of $91.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $290.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 58.25%.

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 831 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

