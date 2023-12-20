Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Redburn Atlantic Forecasts

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Redburn Atlantic upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar General in a report issued on Wednesday, December 13th. Redburn Atlantic analyst D. Nedialkova now expects that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $7.45 per share. Redburn Atlantic also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $2.60 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Edward Jones raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG stock opened at $130.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $251.00.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Insider Activity

In other Dollar General news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 18.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 21.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.9% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 24,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

