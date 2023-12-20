Donald L. Hagan LLC Buys 104 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,678 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 7.2% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.4% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $475,156,000 after purchasing an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.6% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.2% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD opened at $352.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $350.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $354.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $305.31 and a 200 day moving average of $311.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

