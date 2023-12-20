DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.81.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. DoorDash has a 52-week low of $45.93 and a 52-week high of $103.98. The stock has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.72 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.70 and a 200-day moving average of $82.56.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.26. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $561,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,380,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total value of $561,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,380,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $54,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,786.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 588,200 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,289 in the last ninety days. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 101.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in DoorDash in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in DoorDash by 1,274.5% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 7,242.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

