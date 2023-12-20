Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
MVF stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.25.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniVest Fund
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.