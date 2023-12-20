Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MVF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2,429.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 110.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter worth about $81,000. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

MVF stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 5.24%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.