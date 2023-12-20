Drive Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,734,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,144,827,000 after purchasing an additional 372,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,815,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,144,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,697 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $217.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.59.

Arista Networks Trading Down 0.9 %

Arista Networks stock opened at $236.60 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.57 and a 12 month high of $240.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.07. The company has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total value of $43,566.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,834.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $191,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 232,326 shares of company stock valued at $50,130,713 in the last 90 days. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.