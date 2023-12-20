Drive Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 94,153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,558,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $24,261,537,000 after acquiring an additional 200,345,509 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,539,004,000 after acquiring an additional 129,835,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $3,059,614,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $2,170,024,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $138.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $142.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total value of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $28,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,350.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,127 shares of company stock valued at $17,085,065. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

