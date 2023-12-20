Drive Wealth Management LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Drive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.4 %

MDT opened at $82.07 on Wednesday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $109.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average of $80.84.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

